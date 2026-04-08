Sports Essential For Healthy Body And Mind, Says Raj Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday inaugurated the Indian Football League, organised by Rajasthan United Football Club, at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium here.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasised that sports play a vital role in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

He highlighted the importance of initiatives like Khelo India in promoting sports culture across the country.

Extending his best wishes to the participating players, Bagade encouraged them to perform with dedication and strive for excellence.

He noted that football is rapidly emerging as one of the most popular sports globally, with a history spanning over two thousand years.

The Governor stated that modern football originated in England in the 19th century. He also mentioned that the Federation of International Associations of Football (FIFA) was established in 1904 in Paris, France, with founding members including Belgium, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

He said that since its early international recognition, football has grown into a global phenomenon. Women's football, he added, was officially included as a competitive event in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Highlighting the development of football in India, Bagade observed that women's football gained prominence in the country during the 1990s, with early contributions coming from West Bengal.

Paying tribute to Nagendra Prasad, regarded as a pioneer of Indian football, he noted that Prasad played a key role in establishing football clubs across Kolkata and the Bengal region, significantly contributing to the sport's popularity.

Calling upon the youth to actively participate in sports, the Governor remarked that such engagement enhances both physical fitness and intellectual capabilities.

He reiterated that the Government of India continues to promote sports development through initiatives like Khelo India. Following the inaugural ceremony, the Governor also watched a football match.