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Kia India Surpasses 1 Lakh Kia Connect Renewals, Reinforcing Customer Trust In Connected Mobility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 08 April 2026: Kia India, a leading mass-premium automaker, announced that it has surpassed 1,00,000 paid subscription renewals for Kia Connect in the country, achieving a strong retention over 30% on connected car subscriptions. This milestone reflects strong customer adoption and sustained engagement with Kia's intelligent mobility ecosystem, even after the expiry of the complimentary three-year subscription period. Globally Kia continues to witness an industry-leading ~97%+ enrolment rate, underlining the growing relevance of connected technologies among customers.
The achievement highlights the long-term value and strong customer retention of Kia's connected ecosystem. This strong renewal momentum signals a clear shift-customers are moving beyond initial adoption to make connected technology an integral part of their everyday driving experience.
Commenting on the milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, said, "Crossing the milestone of one lakh Kia Connect subscription renewals reflects the growing trust customers place in our connected mobility ecosystem. The continued adoption beyond the complimentary period highlights the everyday value we deliver through enhanced convenience, safety, and control. We remain committed to advancing our digital platforms for a smarter, more connected driving experience."
Since its introduction in 2019 as UVO, now known as Kia Connect, Kia India has been at the forefront of the connected car revolution in the country. Over the years, the platform has evolved through multiple innovations including smartwatch connectivity, voice assistant integration (Alexa), Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, Surround View Monitor (SVM), Kia Connect subscriptions, and the latest Kia Connect 2.0, offering a comprehensive and future-ready digital ecosystem.
Today, Kia Connect has transformed from a feature add-on into a core ownership enabler, offering 100+ features across five key pillars-Navigation, Remote Control, Convenience, Vehicle Management, and Safety & Security. Advanced technologies such as the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC), Digital Key, OTA software updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics, surround view monitoring, and multilingual voice recognition deliver a seamless, secure, and intuitive driving experience.
The strong renewal trend is driven by the tangible benefits that customers experience daily, including remote vehicle access, real-time diagnostics, enhanced safety, predictive alerts, and overall convenience. These capabilities not only improve peace of mind, but also make Kia Connect an indispensable solution for modern mobility needs.
Kia India also strengthening customer engagement through initiatives such as Drive Green, promoting sustainable driving practices, and the Kia Inspiring Drive (K.I.D.) Program, which enhances customer interaction and brand affinity through curated experiences.
The continued market traction of Kia Connect reinforces Kia India's position as a technology-first automaker, driving innovation in connected mobility. As vehicles become increasingly digitized, features enabling real-time connectivity, remote access, and enhanced safety are playing a critical role in shaping the ownership experience.
With continuous innovation, strong customer adoption, and a clear focus on digital mobility, Kia India is further strengthening its leadership in connected car technology. The brand has also surpassed 5 lakh connected car sales, further underscoring the scale and growing acceptance of its connected ecosystem in India.
The achievement highlights the long-term value and strong customer retention of Kia's connected ecosystem. This strong renewal momentum signals a clear shift-customers are moving beyond initial adoption to make connected technology an integral part of their everyday driving experience.
Commenting on the milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, said, "Crossing the milestone of one lakh Kia Connect subscription renewals reflects the growing trust customers place in our connected mobility ecosystem. The continued adoption beyond the complimentary period highlights the everyday value we deliver through enhanced convenience, safety, and control. We remain committed to advancing our digital platforms for a smarter, more connected driving experience."
Since its introduction in 2019 as UVO, now known as Kia Connect, Kia India has been at the forefront of the connected car revolution in the country. Over the years, the platform has evolved through multiple innovations including smartwatch connectivity, voice assistant integration (Alexa), Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, Surround View Monitor (SVM), Kia Connect subscriptions, and the latest Kia Connect 2.0, offering a comprehensive and future-ready digital ecosystem.
Today, Kia Connect has transformed from a feature add-on into a core ownership enabler, offering 100+ features across five key pillars-Navigation, Remote Control, Convenience, Vehicle Management, and Safety & Security. Advanced technologies such as the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC), Digital Key, OTA software updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics, surround view monitoring, and multilingual voice recognition deliver a seamless, secure, and intuitive driving experience.
The strong renewal trend is driven by the tangible benefits that customers experience daily, including remote vehicle access, real-time diagnostics, enhanced safety, predictive alerts, and overall convenience. These capabilities not only improve peace of mind, but also make Kia Connect an indispensable solution for modern mobility needs.
Kia India also strengthening customer engagement through initiatives such as Drive Green, promoting sustainable driving practices, and the Kia Inspiring Drive (K.I.D.) Program, which enhances customer interaction and brand affinity through curated experiences.
The continued market traction of Kia Connect reinforces Kia India's position as a technology-first automaker, driving innovation in connected mobility. As vehicles become increasingly digitized, features enabling real-time connectivity, remote access, and enhanced safety are playing a critical role in shaping the ownership experience.
With continuous innovation, strong customer adoption, and a clear focus on digital mobility, Kia India is further strengthening its leadership in connected car technology. The brand has also surpassed 5 lakh connected car sales, further underscoring the scale and growing acceptance of its connected ecosystem in India.
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