US President Announces Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday a two-week suspension of military action against Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated that the ceasefire is strictly conditional on Tehran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, who requested that I hold off on sending destructive force to Iran tonight," Trump posted, "I agree to suspend the bombing and attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire."

The President added that the US has already "met and exceeded all military objectives" and suggested a "definitive agreement" regarding long-term peace in the Middle East is near. He described a 10-point proposal received from Iran as a "workable basis for negotiation," noting that most previous sticking points have been resolved.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had publicly urged the US to extend its deadline and called on Iran to reopen the vital shipping lane as a "goodwill gesture" to prevent full-scale war.

Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz ceasefire Iran US-Israel war