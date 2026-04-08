Kazakhstan Set To Deepen Military Transit Cooperation With Türkiye

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Mazhilis (lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan) has ratified an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye on the transit of military equipment and personnel through the airspace of both countries, Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The agreement aims to regulate the procedure for air transit of military assets and personnel between the two states. It outlines the conditions for using airspace, the mechanisms for issuing permits, and the coordination procedures for flights.

Under the document, military transit will require the issuance of a one-time permit and an annual diplomatic clearance number. This framework is expected to optimize air transport and simplify bilateral coordination.

Airspace usage will be carried out in accordance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, national legislation, and air navigation standards.

The agreement also establishes protocols for emergencies. In case of force majeure during a flight, the aircraft may land at an airport in the country whose airspace is being used. The host state will ensure security and notify relevant authorities.

The document was signed on September 11, 2024, in Astana.