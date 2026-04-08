EMI Too High? 5 Easy Tricks To Reduce It Without Repo Rate Cuts

The RBI has kept the repo rate steady at 5.25%, meaning loan EMIs remain unchanged. However, there are still smart financial strategies you can use to reduce your monthly payments and ease your burden.

If you have extra money, don't let it sit idle in a savings account. Instead, put it in an overdraft account linked to your loan. The bank will charge interest only on the remaining amount after adjusting this balance. This helps reduce your principal faster and saves a lot on interest over time.

Try to prepay 5% to 10% of your loan amount every year. Even paying one extra EMI annually can make a big difference. A 20-year loan can be finished in 12–15 years. This simple habit can save you a huge amount in interest.

Even if the repo rate is unchanged, banks often offer lower interest rates to attract customers. If your current rate is higher, you can switch your loan to another bank. Just check the processing fees first and make sure your savings are more than the cost.

Increasing your loan tenure may reduce your EMI now, but you end up paying much more interest later. Instead, keep your EMI manageable. As your salary grows, try increasing your EMI amount instead of extending the loan duration.

Banks offer better interest rates to people with a high credit score. Check your CIBIL score regularly. If it has improved, talk to your bank and ask for a lower rate. Banks usually agree to keep good customers, helping you save money.