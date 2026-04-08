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Chinese Yuan Edges Up Against U.S. Dollar
(MENAFN) China's yuan posted a notable advance against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, with the currency's central parity rate climbing 174 pips to reach 6.8680 — a move that underscores shifting momentum in one of the world's most closely watched exchange rates.
The figure was published by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the official body responsible for setting and disseminating the benchmark rate each trading day.
Under China's managed exchange rate framework, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate no more than 2 percent above or below the daily central parity rate in the spot foreign exchange market — a ceiling that keeps the currency tethered to state guidance even as market forces play a role.
That daily benchmark is itself derived from a weighted average of quotes submitted by authorized market makers prior to the opening of China's interbank market, giving authorities a structured yet market-informed mechanism for managing the currency's trajectory.
The figure was published by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the official body responsible for setting and disseminating the benchmark rate each trading day.
Under China's managed exchange rate framework, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate no more than 2 percent above or below the daily central parity rate in the spot foreign exchange market — a ceiling that keeps the currency tethered to state guidance even as market forces play a role.
That daily benchmark is itself derived from a weighted average of quotes submitted by authorized market makers prior to the opening of China's interbank market, giving authorities a structured yet market-informed mechanism for managing the currency's trajectory.
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