403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Last call for ATIC 2026 – Africa’s premier tourism investment conference
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 7 April 2026 – Tourism and investment leaders from across the continent are urged to attend the Africa Tourism Investment Conference (ATIC), taking place on 14 April 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) as part of World Travel Market Africa.
Produced in partnership with JLL Africa, an affiliate member of UN Tourism, the one-day conference brings together investors, policymakers, tourism authorities, and private sector leaders to ignite high-level discussions focused on unlocking tourism investment opportunities across Africa.
“Tourism remains a powerful economic driver across the continent, offering opportunities to accelerate development, create jobs, and strengthen regional partnerships,” says Gillian Saunders, ATIC Conference Director.
“The 2026 programme delivers a strengthened international perspective, providing a critical platform where investors and decision-makers can connect, share insights, and explore the intricacies of navigating the investment arena for tourism. This year, we’re on a mission to dive deeper into what investors are really looking for: strong, strategic partners, clear policy frameworks, and long-term growth potential.”
According to James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth in the City of Cape Town: “Cape Town’s role as host of ATIC 2026 reflects the work we are doing to position our city, and our continent, as a serious destination for tourism investment. We see every day how tourism translates into real economic impact: jobs, small business growth, and new opportunities across our communities.”
“What makes ATIC so valuable is that it brings together the full ecosystem, investors, policymakers and industry leaders, to move from conversation to action. I’m also looking forward to signing off soon on our city’s new tourism framework, which speaks directly to building the kind of working infrastructure that gives investors and visitors the confidence to choose Cape Town. This is how we unlock growth, strengthen partnerships, and ensure tourism delivers long-term, inclusive value,” said Vos.
What will be discussed?
Headline sessions at ATIC 2026 comprise a dedicated introduction led by UN Tourism, including a comprehensive Investing in Africa 2025 Report, and Daniel Silke, renowned political economist, unpacking the global context for the continent: economic growth, geopolitical shifts, intra-African trade, and demographic dynamics.
Additional topics centre on investment-ready African destinations, the advent of hotel groups entering the lodge industry, and the increasingly relevant question of over-tourism – examining whether there can be too much investment, alongside mitigation strategies and the potential for new, more sustainable investment opportunities.
Sports and sporting events will be broadly examined as a catalyst for tourism growth and investment on the back of LIV Golf’s historic African debut at The Club at Steyn City (Johannesburg), and Morocco’s ambition to position itself to host Formula One events on the continent.
Headline speakers include:
•Hamza Farooqui (CEO of Millat Global Holdings) – Behind some of Southern Africa’s most significant hotel investments and acquisitions.
•Daniel Silke (Director of Political Futures Consultancy) – Leading political economy analyst.
•Tim Harris (CEO of Helm Growth, former CEO of Wesgro) – Key voice on creating an attractive investment climate for African tourism.
•David Desta (Vice President, JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group in Africa) – Specialising in strategic advisory and transaction services across the Middle East and Africa.
•Kelvin Watt (MD, Capitalize Media & Chairman of Nielsen Sports South Africa) – A leading sports industry entrepreneur.
•Imad Barrakad (CEO of the Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT) – Advancing Morocco's tourism sector.
•Julien Renaud (CEO of African Hotel Development) – Driving the expansion of the ONOMO hospitality brand and a growing multi-market hotel ownership portfolio across Africa.
•Ashish Sharma (CEO of Serena Hotels Africa) – Overseeing a 22-property continental portfolio, with a strategic focus on sustainable growth, technology, and talent development.
•John Gibson (CEO of Chobe Holdings Limited) – Leading one of Botswana’s foremost listed tourism groups, with a strong commitment to eco-tourism, conservation, and community impact.
Held on the global stage during WTM Africa 2026, the conference forms part of a broader programme connecting global travel buyers, investors, tourism professionals, government representatives, banks, private equity investors, and tourism project owners.
Attendees will benefit from in-person networking opportunities, with the Stellenbosch Experience offering an additional platform for informal conversation and relationship-building in a uniquely South African setting.
“As one of the continent’s leading gatherings focused specifically on tourism investment, ATIC provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with the people and capital driving tourism growth across Africa,” adds Saunders. “With the event fast approaching and capacity limited, we encourage interested delegates to register immediately to avoid missing out.”
Produced in partnership with JLL Africa, an affiliate member of UN Tourism, the one-day conference brings together investors, policymakers, tourism authorities, and private sector leaders to ignite high-level discussions focused on unlocking tourism investment opportunities across Africa.
“Tourism remains a powerful economic driver across the continent, offering opportunities to accelerate development, create jobs, and strengthen regional partnerships,” says Gillian Saunders, ATIC Conference Director.
“The 2026 programme delivers a strengthened international perspective, providing a critical platform where investors and decision-makers can connect, share insights, and explore the intricacies of navigating the investment arena for tourism. This year, we’re on a mission to dive deeper into what investors are really looking for: strong, strategic partners, clear policy frameworks, and long-term growth potential.”
According to James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth in the City of Cape Town: “Cape Town’s role as host of ATIC 2026 reflects the work we are doing to position our city, and our continent, as a serious destination for tourism investment. We see every day how tourism translates into real economic impact: jobs, small business growth, and new opportunities across our communities.”
“What makes ATIC so valuable is that it brings together the full ecosystem, investors, policymakers and industry leaders, to move from conversation to action. I’m also looking forward to signing off soon on our city’s new tourism framework, which speaks directly to building the kind of working infrastructure that gives investors and visitors the confidence to choose Cape Town. This is how we unlock growth, strengthen partnerships, and ensure tourism delivers long-term, inclusive value,” said Vos.
What will be discussed?
Headline sessions at ATIC 2026 comprise a dedicated introduction led by UN Tourism, including a comprehensive Investing in Africa 2025 Report, and Daniel Silke, renowned political economist, unpacking the global context for the continent: economic growth, geopolitical shifts, intra-African trade, and demographic dynamics.
Additional topics centre on investment-ready African destinations, the advent of hotel groups entering the lodge industry, and the increasingly relevant question of over-tourism – examining whether there can be too much investment, alongside mitigation strategies and the potential for new, more sustainable investment opportunities.
Sports and sporting events will be broadly examined as a catalyst for tourism growth and investment on the back of LIV Golf’s historic African debut at The Club at Steyn City (Johannesburg), and Morocco’s ambition to position itself to host Formula One events on the continent.
Headline speakers include:
•Hamza Farooqui (CEO of Millat Global Holdings) – Behind some of Southern Africa’s most significant hotel investments and acquisitions.
•Daniel Silke (Director of Political Futures Consultancy) – Leading political economy analyst.
•Tim Harris (CEO of Helm Growth, former CEO of Wesgro) – Key voice on creating an attractive investment climate for African tourism.
•David Desta (Vice President, JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group in Africa) – Specialising in strategic advisory and transaction services across the Middle East and Africa.
•Kelvin Watt (MD, Capitalize Media & Chairman of Nielsen Sports South Africa) – A leading sports industry entrepreneur.
•Imad Barrakad (CEO of the Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT) – Advancing Morocco's tourism sector.
•Julien Renaud (CEO of African Hotel Development) – Driving the expansion of the ONOMO hospitality brand and a growing multi-market hotel ownership portfolio across Africa.
•Ashish Sharma (CEO of Serena Hotels Africa) – Overseeing a 22-property continental portfolio, with a strategic focus on sustainable growth, technology, and talent development.
•John Gibson (CEO of Chobe Holdings Limited) – Leading one of Botswana’s foremost listed tourism groups, with a strong commitment to eco-tourism, conservation, and community impact.
Held on the global stage during WTM Africa 2026, the conference forms part of a broader programme connecting global travel buyers, investors, tourism professionals, government representatives, banks, private equity investors, and tourism project owners.
Attendees will benefit from in-person networking opportunities, with the Stellenbosch Experience offering an additional platform for informal conversation and relationship-building in a uniquely South African setting.
“As one of the continent’s leading gatherings focused specifically on tourism investment, ATIC provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with the people and capital driving tourism growth across Africa,” adds Saunders. “With the event fast approaching and capacity limited, we encourage interested delegates to register immediately to avoid missing out.”
Big Ambitions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment