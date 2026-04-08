(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



8 April 2026

Company Announcement No 28/2026

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at

1 April 2026.

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 28-2026