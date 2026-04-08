Al Sadd Open Campaign Against Al Ahli Al Rayyan Meet Al Khor In Qatar Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Men's Basketball Cup for the 2025-2026 sports season will kick off today with thrilling quarterfinal clashes.

The knockout format ensures a highly competitive atmosphere from the very start until the final match.

The tournament is organised under the supervision of the Qatar Basketball Federation, which has approved a comprehensive schedule leading up to the final, set for April 16, at Al Gharafa Hall.

This edition is expected to witness intense competition among the participating clubs.

The action begins today at Al Rayyan Club Hall, with two high-profile encounters: Al Sadd will face Al Ahli at 7:00 p.m. in a balanced showdown between two teams eager to advance, followed by Al Rayyan against Al Khor at 9:00 p.m., in another equally strong and exciting contest.

The excitement continues tomorrow at Al Gharafa Hall, where Al Wakrah will meet Qatar Club at 6:00pm. followed by Al Gharafa against Al Shamal at 8:00 p.m.

Both matches promise balanced competition as teams strive to progress further.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi await the winner of the Al Sadd vs. Al Ahli clash, with their semi-final qualifier scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on April 11 at Al Gharafa Hall.

The remaining semi-final matches will take place on April 13 at Al Gharafa Hall: the winner of Al Wakrah vs. Qatar Club will face the winner of Al Gharafa vs. Al Shamal, while the other semi-final will pit the winner of Al Rayyan vs. Al Khor against the victor of Al Arabi vs. Al Sadd/Al Ahli.

The grand final is set for April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Al Gharafa Hall, where the champions will be crowned.

Historically, the Qatar Basketball Cup has seen balanced competition among clubs. Al Gharafa and Al Arabi share the record for most titles, with four each, while Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, and Al Sadd have each won the cup once.