Our Pick Of The Best Museum And Gallery Shows To See In Chicago This Spring The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Chicago's spring exhibition season is unusually rich in work that treats art as a record of pressure, memory, and transformation.

At Document in Chicago, Korean artist Dabin Ahn (b. 1990) is presenting his first solo show with the gallery in the city through June 6. The exhibition includes new paintings and his first video work, extending his interest in the instability of the picture plane while moving more openly into personal experience. Ahn made the works in the final weeks of his father's life, as it became clear that the acclaimed actor Ahn Sung-ki would not recover from lymphoma. The paintings respond with quiet intensity: broken or fading Korean ceramic vessels, candles, spectacles, and insects appear on linen surfaces marked by fissures and handmade frames that seem to pull the image apart.

Ahn has described the exhibition as a meditation on impermanence. That idea is embedded in the structure of the works themselves, especially the way he places candles along the edges of the paintings and lets the margins become part of the composition. Since 2023, after moving into a new studio in Pilsen that gave him room to use power tools, he has made his own stretchers and experimented with wood and cast resin frames. The result is a body of work that feels both precarious and deliberate, as if each object is being tested for how much it can hold.

The season continues at the Art Institute of Chicago with“Lucas Samaras: Sitting, Standing, Walking, Looking,” on view through July 20. Drawn from the museum's permanent collection, including works recently donated by the artist's estate, the exhibition underscores the restless range of Lucas Samaras (1936-2024), the Greek American artist whose manipulated Polaroids turned self-portraiture into a field of distortion, repetition, and invention.

At the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago,“Dancing the Revolution: From Dancehall to Reggaetón” runs from April 14 to September 20 and gathers work by more than 35 artists, including Lee“Scratch” Perry, Alberta Whittle, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Edra Soto, Denzil Forrester, and Isaac Julien. The exhibition traces dancehall and reggaetón from their Caribbean origins to Central and North America and into global circulation, framing both as forms of cultural resistance and affirmation.

Other institutions are widening the lens in different ways. The Museum of Contemporary Photography's“MoCP at Fifty: Collecting Through the Decades” spans five galleries, each tied to a decade of acquisitions. At Intuit Art Museum,“Drawing with Metal: Sculpture by Bill Brady” is the artist's largest exhibition outside his home state and includes more than 30 sculptures. And at Wrightwood 659,“Dispossessions in the Americas: The Extraction of Bodies, Land, and Heritage from La Conquista to the Present” examines colonial dispossession and its effects on land, culture, and language across the Americas.

Taken together, these exhibitions suggest a season less interested in spectacle than in the slower work of looking closely - at grief, at history, and at the forms art takes when it tries to hold both.