From Canvas To Scalp: The Kent Artist Helping Hundreds Of Hair Loss Sufferers Regain Their Confidence

MENAFN - Pressat) WHITSTABLE, KENT - Mark Terrell has always worked with precision and colour. As a qualified Bob Ross painting instructor, he spent years teaching students how to build depth and texture on canvas. Today, he applies the same eye for detail to a very different kind of art - scalp micropigmentation (SMP) - and the results are transforming lives across Kent.

ScalpLiners, his scalp micropigmentation clinic based in Whitstable, has quietly become one of Kent's most in-demand solutions for hair loss. The treatment - sometimes called a hair tattoo - uses tiny micro-pigment deposits to recreate the appearance of hair follicles on the scalp, producing results that are virtually indistinguishable from a real shaved head or naturally dense hairline.

Having now served clients from 24 towns across Kent - from Canterbury and Maidstone to Gravesend, Dover and Broadstairs - Mark says the demand has grown faster than he expected, driven largely by word of mouth and an increasing number of people looking for alternatives to costly and invasive hair transplant surgery.

“The first thing most clients say when they see themselves in the mirror is that they wish they'd done it sooner. Hair loss affects confidence in a way that most people don't talk about openly. I've had grown men cry. That stays with you.”

- Mark Terrell, Founder, ScalpLiners SMP Clinic

Hair transplants in the UK typically cost between £3,000 and £15,000, require surgery, and carry a recovery period of several weeks. SMP at ScalpLiners starts from £250 for a single top-up session, with full treatments from £800 to £2,000 depending on the extent of hair loss. The treatment is completed over three sessions, each spaced two weeks apart, with no downtime.

The clinic treats men and women for a range of conditions including male pattern baldness, alopecia, thinning hair and scalp scarring from previous hair transplant surgery. A free WhatsApp consultation - where clients send photos for an honest assessment before visiting the clinic - has removed a major barrier for people who are self-conscious about coming in person.