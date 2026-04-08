Aman, Afif Charity Sign Agreement To Support Women And Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), a centre under the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has signed a cooperation agreement with Afif Charity Foundation to strengthen collaboration and advance shared goals in serving vulnerable groups.

The agreement was signed by Acting Executive Director of Aman, Fadhel Al Kaabi, and Acting CEO of Afif Charity Foundation, Zulaikha Al Asmakh.

The partnership aims to establish a sustainable and practical framework for joint work, enhancing the quality of services and support provided to Aman's target groups, particularly women and children affected by violence and family disintegration.

Afif Charity Foundation, established in 2012 in Qatar, operates under a comprehensive humanitarian vision focused on community development and supporting those in need across essential areas such as education, healthcare, and empowerment, in line with national laws governing charitable work.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on developing and implementing plans, programmes, and awareness campaigns to promote social awareness and strengthen family cohesion. The cooperation will also include organising seminars, training courses, and discussion forums.

Al Kaabi described the agreement as a significant step toward enhancing institutional integration to better serve women, children, and victims of family breakdown and violence. He emphasised the importance of unified efforts among civil society organisations to deliver comprehensive and sustainable social services that empower beneficiaries.

For her part, Al Asmakh stressed that the charitable sector plays a crucial role in improving the quality of life for individuals and families. She noted that Afif Charity, through its work in education, healthcare, and empowerment, supports initiatives aimed at preserving family stability and benefiting Qatari society.

