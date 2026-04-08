Bengal Polls: Adhir Chowdhury's Security Increased After Facing Campaign Disruptions By Trinamool Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Central security has been increased for Congress candidate from the Baharampur constituency, Adhir Chowdhury, ahead of the Assembly elections, said an insider from the government on Wednesday.

Additional security personnel, including women, will be deployed, and five additional personnel joined his security team on Tuesday.

The development comes days after Chowdhury, for two consecutive days, faced protests from a section of Trinamool Congress workers while campaigning in his constituency in Murshidabad district.

It is worth mentioning that Adhir Chowdhury used to get 'Y Plus' central security when he was an MP. He was accompanied by five security personnel. Even though he lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Centre did not withdraw his security guards. With the latest update, the number of 'Y Plus' personnel has increased from five to 10. In addition to the Central security, Adhir has two state police constables for his security.

However, questions have already been raised about how Central security was provided to a leader despite not being in Parliament. Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during a meeting in Jalangi of Murshidabad district on Monday, said that Adhir Chowdhury has a tacit understanding with the Centre over security guards.

Amidst all this criticism, his security was increased.

A leader close to Chowdhury said that he was facing obstacles while campaigning for the Assembly elections. "Go back slogans were being raised around him. Along with this, women have also been protesting against him at places. It is understood that his security has been increased in that context," said the leader.

On Sunday morning, Chowdhury faced 'go back' slogans from Trinamool Congress workers in three areas in Berhampore. For most of his campaign, he was on foot, meeting people and touring areas. The police and central forces present there managed the situation.

Chowdhury had faced a similar protest on Saturday while campaigning on foot. Following the development, West Bengal Police took disciplinary action against IC Berhampore and initiated lawful action against four accused Trinamool Congress members for unlawful obstruction caused during the election campaign of Chowdhury.