Safety Compliance Central To Gradual Maritime Reopening, Says Ministry Of Transport Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar continues the phased resumption of maritime navigation, the Ministry of Transport is placing strong emphasis on strict safety measures, making compliance a decisive factor in sustaining and expanding the reopening process.

The current phase, which began on March 30, 2026, remains limited to vessels licensed for fishing activities. This cautious approach is designed not only to regulate maritime traffic but, more importantly, to ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels operating at sea.

In remarks to Qatar TV, Mohammed Saleh Al-Mohannadi, Head of Maritime Vessels Registration at the Ministry, reiterated that the decision applies exclusively to fishing permit holders for now. He highlighted that any future expansion to include other types of vessels will depend on operators' adherence to safety regulations and the overall improvement of maritime conditions.

He said that central to the Ministry's directive is a comprehensive set of safety requirements that must be met before vessels are allowed to depart.

“Operators are required to ensure that their vessels are fully seaworthy, properly maintained, and equipped with essential safety and navigation tools. Strict compliance with passenger limits and careful monitoring of weather conditions are also mandatory components of safe navigation,” said Al-Mohannadi.

He said that a key pillar of the safety framework is the compulsory use of modern tracking and communication systems.

“All vessels must carry and continuously operate the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which enables authorities to monitor vessel movements in real time, track routes, and facilitate rapid response in emergencies. Additionally, the VHF radio must remain operational on the internationally recognised Channel 16 to ensure immediate communication in the event of accidents or mechanical failures.”

He underscored that these devices are not optional, but critical lifelines that connect vessels with relevant entities, significantly enhancing response capabilities and reducing risks at sea.

