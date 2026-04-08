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GAIL And Alpha Gas Sign A Long-Term Charter Party Agreement For An LNG Carrier
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2026: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier“Energy Fidelity.” The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services Private Limited, a Singapore based affiliate of Alpha Gas.
Shri S Bairagi, Executive Director (Mktg. - Shipping & International LNG), GAIL (India) Limited, and Ms. Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, signed the agreement at the Alpha Gas' headquarters in Athens.
The LNG carrier“Energy Fidelity,” with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, is equipped with a state-of-the-art two-stroke propulsion system, complemented by advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, collectively enhancing fuel efficiency and significantly reducing emissions. The charter party agreement marks a key milestone for GAIL (India) Limited under the 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', further strengthening India's maritime infrastructure and energy supply chain capabilities.
About GAIL:
GAIL (India) Limited is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG shipping, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, City Gas, E&P, etc. The company owns and operates a network of over 18001+ km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment, GAIL (India) Limited has a significantly large and diversified LNG portfolio to ensure long‐term supply security. GAIL is also among the top global LNG portfolio marketers. As part of its logistics integration strategy, the company has built the largest LNG fleet in the country, strengthening India's maritime capabilities and ensuring uninterrupted LNG availability to meet India's growing domestic demand.
About Alpha Gas:
Alpha Gas is a leading Greek shipping company offering a comprehensive in-house suite of LNG ship management services, including technical management, commercial operations, crewing, procurement, newbuilding supervision, and world class HSQE (Health, Safety, Quality, and Environmental) performance. As one of the most reputable companies in Greek shipping, Alpha Gas blends rich maritime heritage with modern operational excellence. Ship ownership is central to its long-term growth strategy, enabling the company to serve leading charterers with efficiency, reliability, and flexibility, while expanding its fleet through an active newbuilding and acquisition program focused on high technology vessels with the latest energy efficiency innovations. Committed to safe, innovative, and environmentally responsible solutions, Alpha Gas supports cleaner energy and fosters long term value and partnerships for stakeholders.
Shri S Bairagi, Executive Director (Mktg. - Shipping & International LNG), GAIL (India) Limited, and Ms. Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, signed the agreement at the Alpha Gas' headquarters in Athens.
The LNG carrier“Energy Fidelity,” with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, is equipped with a state-of-the-art two-stroke propulsion system, complemented by advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, collectively enhancing fuel efficiency and significantly reducing emissions. The charter party agreement marks a key milestone for GAIL (India) Limited under the 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', further strengthening India's maritime infrastructure and energy supply chain capabilities.
About GAIL:
GAIL (India) Limited is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG shipping, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, City Gas, E&P, etc. The company owns and operates a network of over 18001+ km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment, GAIL (India) Limited has a significantly large and diversified LNG portfolio to ensure long‐term supply security. GAIL is also among the top global LNG portfolio marketers. As part of its logistics integration strategy, the company has built the largest LNG fleet in the country, strengthening India's maritime capabilities and ensuring uninterrupted LNG availability to meet India's growing domestic demand.
About Alpha Gas:
Alpha Gas is a leading Greek shipping company offering a comprehensive in-house suite of LNG ship management services, including technical management, commercial operations, crewing, procurement, newbuilding supervision, and world class HSQE (Health, Safety, Quality, and Environmental) performance. As one of the most reputable companies in Greek shipping, Alpha Gas blends rich maritime heritage with modern operational excellence. Ship ownership is central to its long-term growth strategy, enabling the company to serve leading charterers with efficiency, reliability, and flexibility, while expanding its fleet through an active newbuilding and acquisition program focused on high technology vessels with the latest energy efficiency innovations. Committed to safe, innovative, and environmentally responsible solutions, Alpha Gas supports cleaner energy and fosters long term value and partnerships for stakeholders.
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