Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire With Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, April 8 (NNN-Bernama-Anadolu) - US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a two-week suspension of military action against Iran following discussions with Pakistani leaders.

Trump said that after conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, he agreed to halt planned strikes, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz“completely, immediately, and safely”, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

“This will be a double sided ceasefire,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He noted that US military objectives have already been met and that the two-week pause would allow both sides to finalise a comprehensive agreement.

Earlier, Trump gave Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get oil and gas supplies flowing again by 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday). If not, he threatened that“a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Sharif asked the warring parties to observe a two-week ceasefire to“allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war” in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

Trump said the US received a 10-point proposal from Iran and“believes it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” he added.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing a White House official, reported that Israel is also part of a two-week ceasefire with Iran and has agreed to suspend its bombing campaign as talks continue.

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU