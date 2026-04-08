Over 9,000 Frontline Missions In March: Ukraine's Defense Forces Expanding Use Of Ground Robots

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to expand the use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in place of personnel wherever possible, including in the most challenging conditions. Data from the DELTA combat system evidence this,” the statement reads.

As noted, in March ground robots completed over 9,000 combat and logistics missions on the frontline. For comparison, there were more than 2,900 such missions in November 2025 and over 7,500 in January 2026.

Overall, during the first three months of this year, robots carried out about 24,500 missions. They are currently employed across a wide range of frontline tasks, including the delivery of ammunition, logistical support, and casualty evacuation

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that one of its priorities is to maximize the transition of frontline logistics to robotic systems in order to reduce risks for personnel. In March, 167 units were already using UGVs for various missions, compared to 67 in November 2025.

In March, the top five units by total points earned for completed UGV missions were:



3rd Separate Assault Brigade – over 1,850 points;

1st Separate Medical Battalion – over 1,440 points;

Unmanned Systems Company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade – over 1,400 points;

95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade – over 1,350 points; 3rd Operational Brigade 'Spartan' of the National Guard of Ukraine, named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan – over 1,300 points.

Evacuation Under Fire: Grounds in Vovchansk

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense has added the ability for military units to order unmanned ground vehicles via the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace. Units can now independently select and order UGVs to carry out combat and logistics missions without involving personnel in high-risk areas.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine