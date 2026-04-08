Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Unveils An Elevated Long Stay Experience

As Dubai continues to attract residents seeking flexibility without compromising on quality, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai introduces a refined long stay offering that seamlessly blends the comforts of home with the privileges of five-star hotel living in the heart of the city.

Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the 'Exclusive Long Stay Offer' is defined by effortless convenience and exceptional value. Guests staying for seven days can enjoy rates starting from AED 899, while those opting for 31 days or more can benefit from a monthly rate of AED 3,888.

Enhancing the experience even further, residents are invited to enjoy a selection of benefits. These include 40% savings across the hotel's signature dining destinations like Marhaba Lounge, Tenggara, and The Grandstand Sports Bar. In addition, guests enjoy 50% savings on rejuvenating treatments at Spa Suasana and 20% off laundry services, creating a refined balance between effortless daily living and indulgent comfort.

Tailored for today's dynamic lifestyles, the Long Stay Offer reflects a growing shift towards flexible, service-led living in the heart of the city, where luxury, convenience, and value come together effortlessly.

Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayed St, Opposite Burjuman Centre, P.O. Box 8264, Dubai United Arab Emirates