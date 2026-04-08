Pre-Certification Mandatory For Political Ads In TN's Thoothukudi: Collector Issues Guidelines

MENAFN - IANS) Thoothukudi, April 8 (IANS) In view of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thoothukudi District Collector and District Election Officer Vishu Mahajan has issued a detailed advisory mandating prior certification for all political advertisements, as part of strict enforcement of Election Commission guidelines.

According to an official press release, a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been constituted in the district to scrutinise and approve all election-related advertisements issued by political parties and candidates.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency, preventing misinformation, and maintaining a level playing field during the campaign period.

The Collector stated that political advertisements across all electronic and digital platforms must receive prior approval from the MCMC before publication or broadcast.

This includes advertisements on television channels, cable networks, FM radio, cinema theatres, digital display boards, bulk SMS campaigns, and automated voice calls. The regulation also extends to social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and online website promotions.

As per the guidelines, recognised political parties are required to submit their applications for advertisement clearance at least three days in advance, while Independent candidates and unrecognised organisations must apply seven days prior to the intended release. However, political advertisements published in newspapers on regular campaign days do not require pre-certification, although the expenditure incurred will be accounted for in the candidate's election expense register.

Significantly, stricter norms will apply during the final phase of campaigning.

For advertisements scheduled to appear in newspapers on April 22 and 23 -- within 48 hours of polling -- prior approval from the MCMC is mandatory, and applications must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

Applicants must submit their requests at the MCMC office located on the ground floor of the Thoothukudi District Collectorate. Required documents include a duly filled application form, a sample copy of the advertisement (in CD, pen drive, or print format), the advertisement script along with a cost estimate, and a declaration confirming that the content does not violate any norms or infringe on copyright.

Warning against violations, the Collector emphasised that publishing advertisements without prior approval, or circulating defamatory content on social media, will be treated as a breach of election rules. Such instances will invite strict legal action, and the associated expenditure will be added to the candidate's official election account.

Political parties and candidates have been urged to strictly adhere to these guidelines and cooperate fully with the district administration to ensure free and fair elections.