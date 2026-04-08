Khyber‐Pakhtunkhwa's Boycott Of NFC Talks And Pakistan's Broken Fiscal Federalism

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Refusal to participate in the NFC sub‐group on the merged districts, K‐P has publicly challenged the existing financial architecture, underscoring how the federal‐provincial bargain continues to privilege certain provinces at the expense of others, particularly regions that have long borne the brunt of security and political marginalisation.

The immediate trigger for K‐P's withdrawal is the refusal of the other three provinces, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan to factor in the 6.1 million population of the merged districts in any new NFC formula. In 2018, the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged into K‐P through the 25th Constitutional Amendment, which was understood as a historic step toward integration and equality. The K‐P government expects its share of the divisible pool to rise from 14.62 percent to 18.96 percent to reflect this demographic and territorial change. Yet in the NFC sub‐group meeting, the three provinces maintained that any enhancement in K‐P's share could only be considered in the 12th NFC, effectively rejecting the province's demand for immediate recognition of the merged districts' population.[2]

K‐P's Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam has made it clear that the process cannot move forward unless the issue of the merged districts is settled. From the provincial government's perspective, denying the province its recalculated share means that funds earmarked for the development of the merged districts are being diverted to Punjab and Sindh, in violation of the spirit of federation and the operational framework of Article 160 of the Constitution. The province estimates that about Rs980 billion which should have flowed to K‐P over the years has instead been disbursed to other provinces, effectively treating the 6.1 million citizens of the merged districts as invisible in the fiscal calculus.

The boycott is not merely a symbolic gesture but it has tangible and long‐term consequences for Khyber‐Pakhtunkhwa. Without an expanded NFC share, the province remains trapped at 14.62 percent, despite having absorbed the infrastructure, governance, and security burdens associated with the merged districts. Day‐to‐day administration, policing, judicial oversight, and basic service delivery have all been extended to these areas, yet the corresponding financial resources have not followed. The result is a province that is expected to perform like a full‐fledged component of the federation but is funded like a secondary tier within the union.

Economically, this translates into sluggish development in the merged districts, which already rank among the most deprived regions in the country. According to recent regional poverty data cited by the Planning Commission, the merged districts exhibit significantly higher income‐poverty and multidimensional‐poverty indicators than the rest of the federation, with an estimated income poverty incidence of 74 percent during 2018–19. Persistence under‐funding inhibits job creation, infrastructure expansion, and human‐capital investment, trapping entire communities in cycles of deprivation and marginalisation.

Politically, the boycott also exposes the fragility of the 25th Amendment's promise of integration. Despite the formal administrative merger, the financial exclusion of the merged districts sends a clear signal that Islamabad and the dominant provinces remain unwilling to treat these areas as equal stakeholders.[3] This undermines public trust in the state and increases the risk of alienation, particularly given the return of heightened security challenges in the region following the 2021 regime change in Afghanistan. When citizens see their basic needs unmet and their votes translated into no meaningful financial uplift, the state's legitimacy erodes rapidly.

The current NFC structure and its implementation reveal a system where influence is concentrated in a few provinces, while smaller and more vulnerable regions, including Balochistan and now the merged districts, are repeatedly asked to compromise. The 7th NFC, for instance, did not allocate any designated funds to FATA while it remained a federally administered territory, even though it bore the frontline costs of the war‐on‐terror and related economic disruption. After the merger, the same issue of neglect persists, with K‐P's arguments for a higher share being kicked down the road or treated as negotiable extras rather than constitutional entitlements.

For the rest of Pakistan, K‐P's boycott is a warning sign. If the federal structure cannot accommodate the obvious demographic and administrative changes arising from the FATA merger, it is ill‐equipped to handle future territorial or demographic shifts, including those that may arise from demographic growth, migration, or administrative reorganisation. The underlying message is that the federation's fiscal architecture is not rules‐based but power‐based, shaped more by negotiation and political muscle than by constitutional principle or demographic reality.

Moreover, the exclusion of the merged districts undermines the credibility of Pakistan's commitment to inclusive development and peacebuilding. International partners and domestic observers are increasingly scrutinising how the state treats its most conflict‐affected regions, and the current NFC impasse suggests a recurrent preference for short‐term political bargains over long‐term structural fairness. Unless the establishment accepts that equitable resource distribution is not a favour but a constitutional obligation, similar disputes are likely to recur in other provinces, further weakening inter‐provincial cohesion. Khyber‐Pakhtunkhwa's boycott of NFC talks is, at its core, a demand for the Pakistani state to honour its own constitutional order. The province is not seeking special treatment but it is demanding the recalibration of financial shares that the demographic and territorial reality of the FATA merger logically demands. By refusing to bow to the pressure of delaying this adjustment, K‐P is forcing a national conversation about the true nature of federalism in Pakistan.

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