PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan On April 21 To Dedicate Pachpadra Refinery In Balotra

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on April 21 to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery in Balotra, a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex.

Sharing this information on his official 'X' handle, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed pride over the Prime Minister's visit to the state. He stated that it is a matter of great honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the land of Rajasthan to dedicate this significant project."

“It gives me immense joy and pride to share that the world's most popular leader, our guiding light and illustrious Prime Minister, Honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will be visiting 'Veerdhara' Rajasthan on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery. This refinery is destined to emerge as a true 'lifeline,' driving economic transformation across Rajasthan, including the Marwar region, and creating new avenues of employment for our youth. On behalf of the people of Rajasthan, I extend a warm welcome and heartfelt greetings to the Honorable Prime Minister," said CM Sharma in his X post.

The refinery is a joint venture between HPCL and the Government of Rajasthan. The Pachpadra Refinery stands as one of the country's most modern refining facilities, fully compliant with BS-VI standards.

Notably, both a refinery and a petrochemical plant are being developed simultaneously at this site. Designed as a 'Zero Liquid Effluent Discharge' project, it ensures that no liquid waste is released during the crude oil refining process, marking a significant achievement in environmental conservation. The refinery has an annual crude oil processing capacity of nine million tonnes, alongside an integrated petrochemical complex with a capacity of two million tonnes.

Of the total crude requirement, approximately 7.5 million tonnes will be imported from Arab nations, while around 1.5 million tonnes will be sourced domestically.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore, this project is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities and significantly boost economic activity. The refining process and production of petro-based products will also increase freight movement in the region. To support this growth, plans are underway to revive connectivity between Balotra and Pachpadra.

PM Modi had earlier visited Ajmer on February 28. He will be visiting Rajasthan for the second time in the last two months. During his visit to Ajmer, he launched development projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore across the state and handed over appointment letters to more than 21,000 youths.