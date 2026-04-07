QU, Ministry Partner On Nationwide Study On Food Loss, Waste In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), through its Social and Economic Survey Research Institute, is conducting a nationwide study titled 'Baseline Study to Estimate Food Loss and Waste in Qatar 2025' in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality. The study supports national efforts to improve food system efficiency while strengthening sustainability and food security nationwide.

The study aims to measure the scale of food loss and waste across the various stages of the food supply chain in the country, beginning with production and processing and extending through distribution and consumption. The project will provide accurate scientific data by strengthening institutional collaboration among key national stakeholders, particularly QU and the Ministry of Municipality.

This collaboration supports unified efforts, enhances co-ordination among institutions, and assists policymakers in developing strategies and programs to reduce food loss and waste while improving resource efficiency. Work on the project began on November 17, 2024 and is expected to continue until September 2026.

The study is being implemented through a comprehensive research methodology that relies on collecting and analysing data from multiple sources to develop a reliable knowledge base to support strategic planning for food security and sustainability in Qatar.

In this context, Dr Noora al-Mannai, director of the SESRI, emphasised the importance of the study, stating,“This study represents one of the key national research initiatives aligned with QU's research priorities, particularly in the areas of sustainability, environmental protection, and food security." It also reflects the importance of collaboration among national institutions in generating knowledge and exchanging research expertise to support evidence-based policymaking.

The project gains additional value through partnerships with relevant international organizations, such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the United Nations Environment Programme, which enhance the quality of the research outputs and connect them to global efforts aimed at reducing food loss and waste and advancing sustainable development.”

Dr Elmogiera Elawad, section head of Field Operations at SESRI, noted that the study adopts a comprehensive field-based methodology covering the entire food supply chain. This includes food production at farms, marketing and retail stages, food services in restaurants, hotels, and hospitals, and ultimately household consumption. This comprehensive coverage aims to provide an accurate assessment of food loss and waste at different stages through quantitative measurement, while also examining individuals' attitudes, behaviours, and practices related to food waste and agricultural loss. The study will contribute to building a reliable scientific database that supports the development of effective interventions and policies to address this issue.

Qatar University Ministry of Municipality sustainability Food Security