Qatar Grabs Nasa Spotlight With Prized Nebula Image

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Following seven nights of painstaking imaging under Qatar's desert skies, astrophotographer Rabeea Alkuwari has earned global acclaim after his image of the Blue Horsehead Nebula was selected as Astronomy Picture of the Day by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration blade-->





Rabeea Alkuwari

The recognition marks the third time Alkuwari's work has been featured on Nasa's widely followed Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) platform, which showcases a different image of the universe each day, accompanied by expert scientific commentary.

“This one is the third image of mine to be selected. It's always a special feeling to be selected by Nasa; it is a recognition of excellence in our field and always means a lot for astrophotographers around the world,” Alkuwari told Gulf Times.

According to Nasa, the featured image captures IC 4592, also known as the Blue Horsehead Reflection Nebula, a faint molecular cloud that reveals its distinctive shape only through deep imaging. Unlike the more famous Horsehead Nebula in Orion, this formation appears as a horse's head due to the way fine cosmic dust reflects light from nearby stars, particularly a bright star within the Nu Scorpii system.

Nasa noted that the image, taken from Sawda Natheel in southern Qatar, also shows a second reflection nebula, IC 4601, glowing near the centre. Reflection nebulae typically appear blue as dust particles scatter the light of nearby stars, giving the scene its ethereal colour and texture.

For Alkuwari, a mechanical engineer in the oil and gas sector, the achievement underlines the advantages of Qatar's natural environment for astrophotography.

“Being able to share my work from the premium skies of Qatar with the world is always a pleasure. We are lucky in the Middle East with many cloudless nights, which enable us astrophotographers to capture high-quality images.

“In astrophotography, the longer the integration time, the higher the quality of the picture becomes,” he pointed out.

The Qatari astrophotographer noted that such conditions allow enthusiasts in the region to pursue deep-sky imaging more consistently than their counterparts in cloudier parts of the world.

He added that despite the favourable skies, capturing the Blue Horsehead Nebula proved technically demanding.“This one was one of the most challenging objects for me to capture,” he explained.“It is a large object for my telescope's field of view, so I had to take two pictures adjacent to each other in the night sky and stitch them together to make a full image of the target. That means double the integration time is required.”

In total, Alkuwari said the project required seven full nights of data collection before the final image could be processed to his standards.

Reflecting on his passion, Alkuwari said deep-space objects hold a special appeal.“I love deep-space objects that represent the shapes of things we relate to here on Earth. Of course, it's only from our point of view that the gases resemble a horse's head - that's how it got its name.”

NASA astrophotographer Rabeea Alkuwari Blue Horsehead Nebula