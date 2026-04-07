Secretary Rubio's Meeting With New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. They discussed the bilateral relationship, the ongoing conflict in Iran, cooperation on critical minerals supply chains, and advancing prosperity and security in the Pacific Islands region. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Peters applauded the enduring friendship between New Zealand and the United States and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared interests and strategic priorities.