MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist, Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq.

The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release.

This resolution reflects the Trump Administration's steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world.

Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of U.S. nationals will not be tolerated. We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible.

We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq.