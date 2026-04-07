Delhi Metro To Run Late Trains In View Of IPL Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended last train timings across all its corridors till around 01:00 a.m. to facilitate smooth travel for spectators attending the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Officials said that key routes, including the Delhi Airport Express Line, will operate till late-night hours to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic following the match.

As per the revised schedule, the last train on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi will depart at 01:00 a.m. On the Red Line, the last train from Shaheed Sthal to Rithala will leave at 00:10, while the last service from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal will depart at 00:15.

The Yellow Line will see its last train departing from Samaypur Badli at 00:20, while the final service from HUDA City Centre will leave at 23:45.

On the Blue Line, the last train from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali towards Dwarka will depart at 00:00.

The Violet Line's final train from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh is scheduled for 00:25. Services on the Pink Line from Majlis Park will continue until 00:12.

Meanwhile, the Magenta Line will operate its last train from Botanical Garden at 00:45 and from Janakpuri West at 00:30.

The DMRC has advised passengers to make use of the DMRC Momentum 2.0 application for better journey planning and recommended recharging smart cards in advance to avoid queues at stations.

According to officials, the extended timings remain subject to change depending on the actual completion time of the match, and services may be further extended or curtailed accordingly. Passengers have been urged to plan their journeys, keeping this flexibility in mind.

Crowd management measures are also expected to be implemented at key interchange stations to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety.