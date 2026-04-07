MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zarif Law Group to Sponsor Centri Capital Conference on April 14

April 07, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Centri

New York, New York and Asbury Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Zarif Law Group, a corporate, M&A, and securities law firm, is a proud Promotional sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Zarif Law Group joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem,” says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri.“We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: .

About Zarif Law Group

Zarif Law Group is a capital markets, securities and M&A law firm advising issuers, investment banks and placement agents, sponsors, and investors across the full lifecycle of public and private market transactions. The firm focuses on initial public offerings (IPOs), follow on transactions, at-the-market offerings, registered direct offerings, SPAC formations and IPOs, de-SPAC business combinations, PIPE financings, up-listings, cross-listings, and other capital raising transactions, as well as ongoing Exchange Act reporting, corporate governance and SEC compliance.

Based in New York and New Jersey, ZLG goes beyond just legal transactional advice, acting as a strategic partner to its clients and providing practical, deal-driven counsel at every stage. Managing Partner Morris Zarif brings hands-on experience across the capital markets spectrum, delivering strategic guidance grounded in real transaction execution.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions and tax, CF and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reportin, our professional can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

For additional Information, please contact:

Zarif Law Group

Rebecca Caplinger

Business Development Manager

609-850-7660

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Source: Centri