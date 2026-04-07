Concierge Auctions Announces Launch Of Global Wine & Vineyard Division

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A rare Napa Valley vineyard estate with extensive winery entitlements and residence in the heart of beloved St. Helena will sell at auction through Concierge Auctions' new Wine Division in cooperation with Jamie Spratling and Kevin McDonald of Sotheby's International Realty. Set on more than 42 acres along the valley floor and Napa River, at the end of a quiet, bucolic country lane, Benessere Vineyards -currently listed for $28 million-will see bidding open on 13 May and culminate on 28 May via the firms' online marketplace, conciergeauctions. Starting bids are expected between $8 million and $12 million.

This is the debut offering of Concierge Auctions' Global Wine & Vineyard Division-the world's only auction platform dedicated to wineries, vineyard estates, and luxury properties in the world's premier wine regions. As the world's leading luxury real estate auction platform, the Global

Wine & Vineyard Division combines two decades of experience selling wineries and vineyard estates worldwide with unmatched reach across a global network of qualified, high-net-worth buyers-a capability no other auction platform in this category can match.

“After nearly two decades and over $5 billion in global sales, we've built something no other auction platform in this category can match: a truly global platform with the reach, the buyer network, and the expertise to sell the world's finest wine estates,”said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-founder of Concierge Auctions.“Selling vineyard real estate isn't just about land-each property carries a unique history, along with its own complexities and characteristics. Drawing on our extensive experience in markets like Napa Valley and beyond, we created the Global Wine & Vineyard Division to lead it.”

Concierge Auctions, the world's No. 1 luxury real estate auction house, continues to innovate by expanding its specialty services, including the new Global Wine & Vineyard Division and others focused on luxury condominium, developer, and private sales markets. This growth is built on a foundation of over $5 billion in historic global sales across 35 countries and 46 U.S. states and one of the most comprehensive databases of nearly one million high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, and individuals.

“Luxury real estate auctions have rightfully taken center stage as a significant, growing solution for selling the world's finest real estate. Auctions offer speed, global reach, transparency, and a clear timeline that achieves results in less than 60 days-a process that can often take years through the traditional sales route alone,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“Year over year, we have remained No. 1 in this space by continuing to innovate, add new offerings, partner with brokers, and curate the best properties for the world's most savvy buyers. The Global Wine & Vineyard Division

extends that leadership into one of the most sought-after and underleveraged categories in luxury real

estate-a market with no true global auction platform until now.”

Continuing to establish its position as the“go-to” brand, executing on a proven platform that eliminates uncertainty and delivers a desirable outcome for buyers, sellers, and agents of high-end real estate in an accelerated timeframe-commanding 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market-Concierge Auctions is the only firm successfully auctioning property above $20 million and currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate referred to as 'The One', which sold for $141 million, exceeding the firm's prior world record for the highest residential price achieved at auction by nearly 50% and the highest sale for any property listed that year.

Building on a proven track record that spans wineries, vineyard estates, and wine country properties across the U.S., Italy, and beyond, the Global Wine & Vineyard Division formalizes what Concierge Auctions has been doing for years. Past sales include a three-property winery sanctuary on the south shore of Lake Chelan in Washington; Riven Rock Ranch in Texas Hill Country, combining vineyard operations with an event center and destination restaurant; and Alto Monferrato in Italy's Piedmont region-one of Europe's most historic winemaking areas.

Established in the 1990s by the Benish family, Benessere Vineyards offers privacy and scale just minutes from downtown St. Helena. Approximately 29 acres of planted vines stretch across the valley floor landscape, complemented by a working winery, tasting room, and more than 6,300 square feet of residential living with sweeping 360-degree views of Napa Valley.

A gated drive winds through vineyard rows and native riverine vegetation, arriving at the estate's winery and residences. The two homes, connected by covered porches, are thoughtfully positioned to maximize panoramic vineyard and mountain views while maintaining separation from the winery operations. Existing winery improvements are supported by pre-WDO entitlements with capacity for future expansion, creating a compelling opportunity for both lifestyle buyers and established wine industry operators seeking a complete, ready-to-evolve platform in one of Napa Valley's most sought-after up-valley locations.

The winery includes a covered crush pad, tank and barrel rooms, second-level office space, and a dedicated public tasting room with a reimagined outdoor tasting area surrounded by estate vineyards. Mature landscaping and the property's end-of-lane positioning provide a sense of seclusion, buffered from nearby thoroughfares.

“With established and functioning vineyard entitlements, winery infrastructure, and living opportunity, this property offers multiple uses and long-term upside for the right buyer,” said Nick Leonard, CRO of Concierge Auctions.“Opportunities of this scale and completeness in St. Helena are exceptionally rare. This is an ideal property to unveil as a part of our new Global Wine & Vineyard Division as our platform and expertise allows us to tap the right audience and create real competition for unique properties like this on auction day.”

“This is a truly special offering that captures the essence of Napa Valley living and winemaking,” Jamie Spratling added.“From its valley floor setting along the Napa River and dual residences to its existing operations and future potential, the estate provides a unique combination of lifestyle, legacy, and business opportunity. We're proud to partner with Concierge Auctions to present it to qualified buyers worldwide.”

“Our parents bought this home and created a family legacy. My siblings and I have cherished every visit, every pour, and every memory made. Now with our own grown children and all of us living around the country, it's time for a new family to make their mark,” said John Benish, who is selling the home along with his four siblings.

Known as the heart of Napa Valley, St. Helena anchors the region's celebrated food and wine culture, with an animated Main Street lined with boutiques, galleries, and Michelin-recognized dining. The property is moments from The Charter Oak, PRESS Restaurant, and Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, with access to nearby parks, cycling routes, and outdoor recreation throughout the valley. San Francisco is approximately 75 miles south, and Napa County Airport offers convenient access for private aviation.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photography credited to Ned Bonzi and Daniel Wilson.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury property auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.