COSCIENS Comments On Unusual Market Activity
About COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.
COSCIENS is a life science company focused on the development of natural, plant-based active ingredients, leveraging the Company's proprietary manufacturing and extraction technologies to develop Avenanthramides and Beta Glucan active ingredients currently used in leading skincare brands worldwide. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol“CSCI” and are listed and posted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol“CSCIF”. For more information, please visit COSCIENS' website at .
Issuer Contact:
Peter H. Puccetti
Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board
...
Giuliano La Fratta
Chief Financial Officer
...
Investor Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment