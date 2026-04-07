Brightspring Health Services, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 1, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 1, 2026, prior to the Company's earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here.

About BrightSpring Health Services



BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company's service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and rehabilitation, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines, while improving the health and quality of life for high-need individuals and reducing overall healthcare system costs.

Contact

Investor Relations:

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC

...

Media Contact:

Leigh White

...

502.630.7412