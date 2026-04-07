Middle East Conflict: White House Denies Reports Of US Considering Nuclear Strikes On Iran Following Vance's Remarks

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House on Tuesday (local time) denied that remarks by US Vice President JD Vance regarding military operations in Iran contained any suggestion of a nuclear strike against the Islamic Republic.

The development comes after a video of Vance, who is in Hungary, was posted on an account associated with former Vice President Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons," AFP reported.

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Issuing a clarification, the White House, in a post on X, said, "Literally nothing VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons." The clarification came after a video was posted online, in which Vance said, "We've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use." The Vice President added that US President Donald Trump can decide to use them and will decide to use them, if the Iranians“don't change their course of conduct.”

He noted that "Iran will no longer be allowed to harm the global economy with their terroristic intentions," and added that he hopes that Iran will make the right response by 8 PM ET, which is Trump 's deadline for the Islamic Republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance further said that the US wants a world "where oil and gas are flowing freely."

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The development comes at a time when Trump's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a ceasefire deal is nearing its end. Earlier on 5 April, the US President, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" Many believe that Trump's message could imply the time of the incoming attack on Tehran.

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In another message, he wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Doubling down on his threats, earlier on Monday, Trump, in his press conference, said that the entire country could be taken out in one night.

Trump, who continued with his threats to the Islamic Republic, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, said,“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.”

IRGC warns US, allies

Days after Trump's warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday also issued a warning to the US and its partners, stating that it will target the US and its partners' infrastructure if Washington crosses "red line." The paramilitary force of the Islamic Republic also threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years to come.

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The escalation in the war comes at a time when Tehran has rejected the second ceasefire proposal presented by the US, calling it "illogical". The Islamic Republic conveyed its message to Washington via Pakistan, one of the mediators in the ongoing conflict.

According to a Reuters report, an Iranian official said that on Monday, Qatar conveyed Tehran's message to the US and regional countries that if Washington attacks power plants in the Islamic Republic,“the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran's retaliatory strikes.”

The source also said that Tehran is not going to show flexibility as long as Washington continues to demand the country's surrender under pressure. He further said that if the situation gets out of control, Iranian allies will shut the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.