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Rua Gold Inc.

Rua Gold Inc.


2026-04-07 03:12:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc.: Provided an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights: The Supreme resource, previously explored by OceanaGold as a potential satellite pit to Globe Progress mine, hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.46Mt @ 1.96g/t, containing 92koz Au. These step-out holes indicate the potential for a high-grade shoot. Rua Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $1.34.

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MENAFN07042026000212011056ID1110953987



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