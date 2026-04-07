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NFI Group Inc.

NFI Group Inc.


2026-04-07 03:12:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:17 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Announced that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $18.79.

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