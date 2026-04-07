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Toronto Home Sales Rise For First Time In Six Months
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) rose on a year-over-year basis in March for the first time in six months.
According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), 5,039 homes were sold in March, up 1.7% from the same month in 2025, marking the first increase since last September.
Between February and March of this year, sales rose 1.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
TRREB said the March home sales, which precede the busy spring season, are an encouraging sign for Canada's largest housing market.
However, the sales activity picked up as house prices across Greater Toronto declined.
The average selling price of a house in Greater Toronto fell 6.7% year-over-year in March to $1.02 million.
The average price of a home listed for sale in Toronto was down 7.4% year-over-year in March.
There were 14,442 new home listings on the market in March, down 17% from last year. Inventory decreased 8% as there were 21,596 active listings in Greater Toronto.
Canada's housing market has struggled due to issues of affordability, elevated interest rates, and economic uncertainty.
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) rose on a year-over-year basis in March for the first time in six months.
According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), 5,039 homes were sold in March, up 1.7% from the same month in 2025, marking the first increase since last September.
Between February and March of this year, sales rose 1.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
TRREB said the March home sales, which precede the busy spring season, are an encouraging sign for Canada's largest housing market.
However, the sales activity picked up as house prices across Greater Toronto declined.
The average selling price of a house in Greater Toronto fell 6.7% year-over-year in March to $1.02 million.
The average price of a home listed for sale in Toronto was down 7.4% year-over-year in March.
There were 14,442 new home listings on the market in March, down 17% from last year. Inventory decreased 8% as there were 21,596 active listings in Greater Toronto.
Canada's housing market has struggled due to issues of affordability, elevated interest rates, and economic uncertainty.
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