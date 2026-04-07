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Lycos, Tidewater, Altagas At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $69.72. Monday, ATCO announced that Roger Urwin has resigned from the Boards of ATCO Ltd., Canadian Utilities Limited, CU Inc., and ATCO Australia.
In the interim, board and committee responsibilities will be reassigned as appropriate to ensure continuity of oversight. ATCO and Canadian Utilities remain committed to strong governance and effective board oversight.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.89. In mid-March, Akita revealed Drilling GAAP EPS of C$0.03, revenue of C$41.64M
AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.99. AltaGas will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, April 30, before market open
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $51.89. Monday, TNR Gold welcomed a $4.2-Million strategic investment by Altius Minerals.
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 30 cents. Last week, Cascadia entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, pursuant to which the parties have established a multi-year strategic alliance for the identification and advancement of gold-copper exploration properties in Yukon's Stikine Terrane.
Condor Energies Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.88. Last week, Condor appointed Matt Pachell as chief operating officer
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 94 cents. Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production before the end of April.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.88. Monday, Canadian Utilities announced that Roger Urwin has resigned from the Boards of ATCO Ltd., Canadian Utilities Limited, CU Inc., and ATCO Australia.
In the interim, board and committee responsibilities will be reassigned as appropriate to ensure continuity of oversight. ATCO and Canadian Utilities remain committed to strong governance and effective board oversight.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29 cents. First Atlantic announced last week that it has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (the“DIBC”). The DIBC operates as a consortium-based contracting vehicle under the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, which manages key industrial base investment authorities, including programs funded under Title III of the Defense Production Act (the "DPA") and the Defense Industrial Base Fund under 10 U.S.C. § 4817.
Frontera Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.25. Frontera announced last week that it has filed its management information circular in connection with Frontera's upcoming special meeting of the holders of Frontera's common shares to be held on April 30, at 10:00 a.m
GFM Resources Limited (T.H) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40.5 cents. GFM announced late last month that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.
High Tide Resources Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 37 cents. No news stories available today.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.46. International Petroleum announced that the Annual General Meeting of holders of common shares will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP, in Calgary, on Wednesday, May 6,
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.65. Late last month, Tidewater announced Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.38, revenue of C$54.7M.
Lycos Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.01. Last week, Lycos announced the successful closing of its previously announced strategic business combination with Mahikan Oil Corporation and fully-subscribed equity financing.
In the interim, board and committee responsibilities will be reassigned as appropriate to ensure continuity of oversight. ATCO and Canadian Utilities remain committed to strong governance and effective board oversight.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.89. In mid-March, Akita revealed Drilling GAAP EPS of C$0.03, revenue of C$41.64M
AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.99. AltaGas will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, April 30, before market open
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $51.89. Monday, TNR Gold welcomed a $4.2-Million strategic investment by Altius Minerals.
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 30 cents. Last week, Cascadia entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, pursuant to which the parties have established a multi-year strategic alliance for the identification and advancement of gold-copper exploration properties in Yukon's Stikine Terrane.
Condor Energies Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.88. Last week, Condor appointed Matt Pachell as chief operating officer
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 94 cents. Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production before the end of April.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.88. Monday, Canadian Utilities announced that Roger Urwin has resigned from the Boards of ATCO Ltd., Canadian Utilities Limited, CU Inc., and ATCO Australia.
In the interim, board and committee responsibilities will be reassigned as appropriate to ensure continuity of oversight. ATCO and Canadian Utilities remain committed to strong governance and effective board oversight.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29 cents. First Atlantic announced last week that it has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (the“DIBC”). The DIBC operates as a consortium-based contracting vehicle under the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, which manages key industrial base investment authorities, including programs funded under Title III of the Defense Production Act (the "DPA") and the Defense Industrial Base Fund under 10 U.S.C. § 4817.
Frontera Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.25. Frontera announced last week that it has filed its management information circular in connection with Frontera's upcoming special meeting of the holders of Frontera's common shares to be held on April 30, at 10:00 a.m
GFM Resources Limited (T.H) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40.5 cents. GFM announced late last month that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.
High Tide Resources Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 37 cents. No news stories available today.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.46. International Petroleum announced that the Annual General Meeting of holders of common shares will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP, in Calgary, on Wednesday, May 6,
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.65. Late last month, Tidewater announced Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.38, revenue of C$54.7M.
Lycos Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.01. Last week, Lycos announced the successful closing of its previously announced strategic business combination with Mahikan Oil Corporation and fully-subscribed equity financing.
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