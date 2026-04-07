Senior lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University

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Carolyn Heward is a senior lecturer in the postgraduate Master of Psychology (Clinical) program at James Cook University. Her areas of interest fall in several key domains, which include client engagement, case formulation and treatment planning and psychological assessment.

With a diverse professional background, Carolyn has developed her skills as a psychologist across various settings, including private practice, NGOs, and Qld Health. Her primary clinical role has revolved around working with current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel struggling with mental health conditions and psychosocial difficulties.

Carolyn is a qualitative researcher who's clinical and research endeavours have converged on the themes of the ADF and identity. Presently Carolyn is undertaking her PhD exploring the construction of the defence identity within the Australian Defence Force. Beyond her PhD, Carolyn is interested in mindfulness-based interventions and is currently involved in research initiatives with A/Prof Wendy Li, notably investigating the effectiveness of Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) across diverse participant groups.



2025–present Senior lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University 2021–2024 Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University

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