Two Women Injured And Home Damaged In Chernihiv Region Village After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces strike residential area in: Three dead, five wounded

“Today, enemy drones struck the village in the Novobilouska community. According to preliminary reports, two elderly women were injured in the attack. Residential buildings and outbuildings on two streets in the village were also damaged,” Chaus reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky in the Chernihiv region; there are casualties.