Two Women Injured And Home Damaged In Chernihiv Region Village After Russian Attack
“Today, enemy drones struck the village in the Novobilouska community. According to preliminary reports, two elderly women were injured in the attack. Residential buildings and outbuildings on two streets in the village were also damaged,” Chaus reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky in the Chernihiv region; there are casualties.
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