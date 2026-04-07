Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Women Injured And Home Damaged In Chernihiv Region Village After Russian Attack

Two Women Injured And Home Damaged In Chernihiv Region Village After Russian Attack


2026-04-07 03:09:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Read also: Russian forces strike residential area in Kherson: Three dead, five wounded

“Today, enemy drones struck the village in the Novobilouska community. According to preliminary reports, two elderly women were injured in the attack. Residential buildings and outbuildings on two streets in the village were also damaged,” Chaus reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky in the Chernihiv region; there are casualties.

MENAFN07042026000193011044ID1110953880



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search