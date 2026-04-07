Iran Accuses U.S. And Israel Of Escalating Tensions In South Caucasus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Regional countries must take immediate and decisive action to counter the attempts by the US and Israel aimed at spreading conflict to the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, the statement of the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

“Following the suspicious drone strike in Nakhchivan, attacks targeting Iranian ports and commercial shipping in the Caspian Sea, as well as threats to civil aviation safety over the Caspian, the US and Israel have launched strikes against areas of Iran bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Mughan Plain," the statement emphasized.

The diplomatic mission declared the necessity of combating Israel's attempts to expand the scope of the war to the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.