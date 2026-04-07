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Tiger Shroff Joins SLOVIC As Brand Ambassador With Campaign 'Gym Ghar Lao'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th April 2026: SLOVIC, one of India's leading fitness gear and sporting goods brands, has announced actor and fitness icon Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador. Marking the association, the brand has also unveiled its new campaign, 'SLOVIC: Gym Ghar Lao', built around the idea that if life makes it hard to go to the gym, bring the gym home with SLOVIC.
The campaign reflects the brand's core belief that fitness should not be limited by time, location, or access. It should be simple, flexible, and within everyone's reach. With a wide range of functional workout gear including pull-up bars, resistance bands and tubes, dumbbells, adjustable dumbbells, yoga mats and other practical fitness essentials, SLOVIC is working to simplify people's lives and democratize fitness for the rest of India.
The timing is significant. According to the World Health Organization, 49.4% of adults in India were insufficiently physically active in 2022. Meanwhile, Deloitte India and HFA report that fitness facility membership penetration in India stood at just 0.8% in 2024, with the top 10 cities accounting for 56% of market revenue, highlighting the significant headroom beyond metro-centric fitness models.
Built as an age-inclusive and gender-inclusive brand, SLOVIC is designed for a broad spectrum of consumers, from children starting early movement routines and young adults building strength, to busy professionals navigating erratic schedules and 50-plus consumers prioritising mobility and strength training. The brand's value-for-money proposition sits at the heart of the campaign, making it possible for consumers to begin their fitness journey with simple, price-effective products rather than an elaborate setup.
Actor Tiger Shroff said, "Fitness has always been a way of life for me, which is why joining SLOVIC as brand ambassador felt like a natural fit. I connect with the brand's vision of making fitness simpler, more accessible and part of everyday life."
Aqib Mohammed, Co- Founder, SLOVIC, said, "Tiger Shroff coming on board as SLOVIC's brand ambassador is a strong cultural marker for where the brand is headed. For us, the larger opportunity is not just selling equipment, but rethinking how fitness fits into Indian lives. If someone can start their journey at home with something as basic as dumbbells, resistance bands or a skipping rope, at an entry point of around Rs 500, then fitness becomes far more democratic, practical and consistent. That is the thinking behind 'Gym Ghar Lao'."
The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, supported by films and content that spotlight access, convenience and the freedom to train anytime, anywhere.
Shashwat Diesh, Co- Founder, SLOVIC "The idea behind SLOVIC has always been to remove friction from fitness. Whether that friction is cost, convenience or access, we want to solve it through products that are practical, high-quality and built for everyday use. With Tiger Shroff coming on board as brand ambassador, we are able to amplify that thought in a way that is both aspirational and deeply relatable."
Available across leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, SLOVIC is making it easier for consumers to get started with fitness as simply as placing an order.
About the Brand
SLOVIC, one of India's leading fitness gear and sporting goods brand is committed to making movement more accessible through practical, innovative, value-for-money products built for easy everyday use. Its portfolio of key products includes dumbbells, pull-up bars, resistance bands and tubes, yoga mats and various other fitness accessories, along with select sports equipment across categories. Available through leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, the brand is available pan India. SLOVIC is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, and is part of Powerhouse91.
The campaign reflects the brand's core belief that fitness should not be limited by time, location, or access. It should be simple, flexible, and within everyone's reach. With a wide range of functional workout gear including pull-up bars, resistance bands and tubes, dumbbells, adjustable dumbbells, yoga mats and other practical fitness essentials, SLOVIC is working to simplify people's lives and democratize fitness for the rest of India.
The timing is significant. According to the World Health Organization, 49.4% of adults in India were insufficiently physically active in 2022. Meanwhile, Deloitte India and HFA report that fitness facility membership penetration in India stood at just 0.8% in 2024, with the top 10 cities accounting for 56% of market revenue, highlighting the significant headroom beyond metro-centric fitness models.
Built as an age-inclusive and gender-inclusive brand, SLOVIC is designed for a broad spectrum of consumers, from children starting early movement routines and young adults building strength, to busy professionals navigating erratic schedules and 50-plus consumers prioritising mobility and strength training. The brand's value-for-money proposition sits at the heart of the campaign, making it possible for consumers to begin their fitness journey with simple, price-effective products rather than an elaborate setup.
Actor Tiger Shroff said, "Fitness has always been a way of life for me, which is why joining SLOVIC as brand ambassador felt like a natural fit. I connect with the brand's vision of making fitness simpler, more accessible and part of everyday life."
Aqib Mohammed, Co- Founder, SLOVIC, said, "Tiger Shroff coming on board as SLOVIC's brand ambassador is a strong cultural marker for where the brand is headed. For us, the larger opportunity is not just selling equipment, but rethinking how fitness fits into Indian lives. If someone can start their journey at home with something as basic as dumbbells, resistance bands or a skipping rope, at an entry point of around Rs 500, then fitness becomes far more democratic, practical and consistent. That is the thinking behind 'Gym Ghar Lao'."
The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, supported by films and content that spotlight access, convenience and the freedom to train anytime, anywhere.
Shashwat Diesh, Co- Founder, SLOVIC "The idea behind SLOVIC has always been to remove friction from fitness. Whether that friction is cost, convenience or access, we want to solve it through products that are practical, high-quality and built for everyday use. With Tiger Shroff coming on board as brand ambassador, we are able to amplify that thought in a way that is both aspirational and deeply relatable."
Available across leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, SLOVIC is making it easier for consumers to get started with fitness as simply as placing an order.
About the Brand
SLOVIC, one of India's leading fitness gear and sporting goods brand is committed to making movement more accessible through practical, innovative, value-for-money products built for easy everyday use. Its portfolio of key products includes dumbbells, pull-up bars, resistance bands and tubes, yoga mats and various other fitness accessories, along with select sports equipment across categories. Available through leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, the brand is available pan India. SLOVIC is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, and is part of Powerhouse91.
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