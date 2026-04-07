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Raheja Universal Activates District Park With 'Raheja Family Fiesta 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Navi Mumbai, 7th April 2026: Raheja Universal on Friday hosted Raheja Family Fiesta 2026 for its channel partners and their families at District Park, Raheja District, Vashi NX. The event brought together approximately 500+ attendees for an evening of entertainment and engagement. Marking the first-ever event hosted at District Park, a 5+ acre central space within the 60+ acre Raheja District, the celebration served as a gesture of appreciation for the company's partner network while also showcasing the scale and openness of the development.
The event was designed to be engaging for families, with a special focus on spouses and children. Invitations were addressed specifically to spouses, making them a central part of the celebration and creating a family-centric environment. The event transformed District Park into a vibrant carnival-like setting with roaming performers, live DJ sets, interactive zones and a dedicated food street, while magicians, jugglers and a ventriloquist entertained guests throughout the evening, creating an atmosphere of entertainment and community interaction.
Beyond the celebration, the evening also served as a live demonstration of the lifestyle vision at Raheja District. Through multiple simultaneous activations across zones, the scale, openness and versatility of District Park were brought to life, highlighting its role as a future social and recreational hub for residents and the larger community.
The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring channel partners, reinforcing Raheja Universal's commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and appreciation. Winners and participants from various activities were also recognised on stage, creating a proud and memorable moment for their families who were present to witness the recognition. The celebration reflected a strong sense of belonging, highlighting how channel partners and their families are an integral part of the Raheja Universal journey.
Speaking about the initiative, Ashish Raheja, Managing Director and CEO, Raheja Universal said, "Channel partners have played an important role in our journey and growth. Raheja Family Fiesta was organised to thank them and bring their families together for an evening of celebration. It was encouraging to see everyone enjoying the event. We look forward to hosting more such community-led initiatives at Raheja District."
Raheja District is a 60+ acre mixed-use development in Vashi NX, Navi Mumbai, featuring over 50 lakh sq ft of uber-luxury residences, over 45 lakh sq ft of Grade A office spaces and more than 1.5 km high-street retail among other lifestyle spaces. Spanning over 5 acres, District Park stands as a key highlight within the development and is envisioned as a central community space for residents and visitors.
The event was designed to be engaging for families, with a special focus on spouses and children. Invitations were addressed specifically to spouses, making them a central part of the celebration and creating a family-centric environment. The event transformed District Park into a vibrant carnival-like setting with roaming performers, live DJ sets, interactive zones and a dedicated food street, while magicians, jugglers and a ventriloquist entertained guests throughout the evening, creating an atmosphere of entertainment and community interaction.
Beyond the celebration, the evening also served as a live demonstration of the lifestyle vision at Raheja District. Through multiple simultaneous activations across zones, the scale, openness and versatility of District Park were brought to life, highlighting its role as a future social and recreational hub for residents and the larger community.
The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring channel partners, reinforcing Raheja Universal's commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and appreciation. Winners and participants from various activities were also recognised on stage, creating a proud and memorable moment for their families who were present to witness the recognition. The celebration reflected a strong sense of belonging, highlighting how channel partners and their families are an integral part of the Raheja Universal journey.
Speaking about the initiative, Ashish Raheja, Managing Director and CEO, Raheja Universal said, "Channel partners have played an important role in our journey and growth. Raheja Family Fiesta was organised to thank them and bring their families together for an evening of celebration. It was encouraging to see everyone enjoying the event. We look forward to hosting more such community-led initiatives at Raheja District."
Raheja District is a 60+ acre mixed-use development in Vashi NX, Navi Mumbai, featuring over 50 lakh sq ft of uber-luxury residences, over 45 lakh sq ft of Grade A office spaces and more than 1.5 km high-street retail among other lifestyle spaces. Spanning over 5 acres, District Park stands as a key highlight within the development and is envisioned as a central community space for residents and visitors.
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