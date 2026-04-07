North Park's MACMHC Program Receives Accreditation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 7, 2026, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant advancement for the program, North Park University (NPU) has received accreditation for its Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (MACMHC) from its governing body.

The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) informed NPU's School of Professional Studies (SPS) last month of its decision following a two-year review process.

SPS Dean Dr. Lori Scrementi called the decision a noteworthy milestone for the school.

“This recognition affirms the excellence of our faculty, the strength of our curriculum, and our commitment to preparing highly qualified counselors who are equipped to meet the growing mental health needs of our communities,” Scrementi said.“CACREP accreditation positions our program-and our graduates-for a strong and impactful future.”

The CACREP board based its decision on its review of self-study documents, the site review team's report, and NPU's response to the site review team's report, according to a representative from CACREP.

“On behalf of the CACREP board and staff, I extend congratulations to all of those involved in making this a successful accreditation review process,” said CACREP CEO and President M. Sylvia Fernandez of the accreditation, which lasts through 2034.“Such support is considered vital to assuring continued quality in higher education programs.”

NPU's MACMHC program is a fully online, 700-hour, field-experience-heavy program designed to prepare students for licensure in Illinois and other states. It emphasizes ethical, culturally competent care with a Christian perspective, preparing graduates for diverse roles in community counseling, addiction treatment, and private practice.

About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Ellen Almer, (773) 244-5747, ...

CONTACT: Ellen Almer North Park University 312-543-8505...