Dubai's Al Mamzar Corniche Project 88% Complete, To Be 'New Generation' Coastal Spot

The Al Mamzar Corniche development project is now 88 per cent complete and progressing in line with its delivery timelines. The milestone was confirmed during a field visit by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, who inspected construction progress, supply chains, and operational readiness of the project.

He said that the project represents a“significant step” in redefining public beach development.“It introduces a new generation of integrated coastal destinations that combine architectural excellence, environmental preservation, and climate adaptability, while delivering sustainable social and economic value,” he said.

“This reinforces Dubai's leadership as a global tourism destination offering exceptional beach and leisure experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

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Last year, the Dubai Municipality had awarded the contract for the second phase of the project. Both phases of the 125,000 square metres project will be completed at an estimated cost of around Dh400 million.

One of the highlights of the project will be a public beach dedicated exclusively to women, available for night swimming and designed to the highest international standards for privacy and safety. The beach will be fully enclosed by a surrounding fence to guarantee complete privacy.

“The scale of these projects reflects our commitment to delivering integrated coastal destinations that prioritise resilience, safety, and visitor experience,” said Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.“These developments are designed not only to meet current needs, but to serve future generations, strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for high-quality beach tourism.”

The corniche will also feature:

Interconnected tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling Children's play areas, fitness zones, and beach activity spaces Shaded seating areas for continuous day-to-night use Dedicated spaces for events and seasonal activities A shaded skate park

Health and service facilities, along with food and beverage outlets, will be distributed along the beachfront according to global best practices to ensure comfort and privacy.

As part of Dubai Municipality's commitment to climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience, the project includes measures to elevate beach levels and strengthen coastal protection against the impacts of climate change.

More than 500,000 cubic metres of beach sand have been utilised based on specialised environmental studies to enhance shoreline stability and ensure long-term sustainability.

The project supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Public Beaches Master Plan, which aim to increase the total length of public beaches by 400 per cent and ensure accessible, high-quality coastal destinations for all.

The visit forms part of the municipality's broader efforts to advance the development of public beaches and strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global destination for beach tourism.

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