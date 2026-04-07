CDM Smith Launches New Website, Delivering a Smarter Digital Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith has launched a fully redesigned website, introducing a more intuitive and engaging digital experience that reflects the firm's purpose, expertise and forward-looking approach to solving today's most complex environmental and infrastructure challenges in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

The reimagined cdmsmith serves as a digital front door that brings together expertise, projects, markets, insights, digital ingenuity and career opportunities in one streamlined destination. The site makes it easier to move from big ideas to detailed insights and simplifies how visitors explore what CDM Smith does, how the firm works and where it's headed next.

The digital experience unfolds through clear pathways that make it easy to explore pages without losing momentum. Smarter search surfaces relevant content quickly, while personalization helps bring key information into focus. Along the way, interactive features and visual storytelling guide discovery and create a more intentional, engaging journey from start to finish.

“Built with purpose. Designed for what's next.” is more than a slogan. It reflects how CDM Smith has operated for nearly eight decades. For 79 years, the firm's engineers, scientists, builders and innovators have transformed challenges into progress by acting with intention and looking ahead. That same mindset has shaped the new website and continues to invite exploration, connection and discovery as you chart your own path forward.

Wherever your journey leads, from tackling complex challenges to advancing bold ideas and exploring what's next, you'll find a smarter digital experience designed to meet you where you are. This is the next chapter of Discover what's next and step into our new digital front door.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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CDM Smith Launches New Website, Delivering a Smarter Digital Experience

CONTACT: Daryl Shepard CDM Smith 6174526093...