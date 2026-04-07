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Ye celebrates his birthday on June 8 with a show at GelreDome; free bus transport arranged for fans from Germany

07.04.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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ARNHEM, Netherlands, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye, globally known as Kanye West, will perform on his birthday Monday, June 8, 2026, at GelreDome in Arnhem (the Netherlands). The June 8 show is therefore expected to be an especially notable evening. So far, no other Ye shows have been announced in Germany. This makes Arnhem one of the few opportunities for fans in the region to experience the concert live. The first show on June 6 at GelreDome is sold out. As a result, June 8 is the last chance for fans to witness his show in Arnhem, coinciding with the artist's birthday. Free bus transport is organized for fans traveling from Germany. Departures are possible from several cities, including Münster, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Duisburg. Additional departure locations can be found via yenetherlands. The concerts in Arnhem are part of Ye's current world tour, which recently kicked off following the release of his album BULLY, reaching the number one position in over 60 countries. Previous shows, including those in Los Angeles, drew international attention for their large-scale production and distinctive stage design. Tickets for June 8 and information on departure points and times are available via yenetherlands.



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