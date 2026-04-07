Infosys / Key word(s): Agreement

Infosys and Harness Announce Strategic Collaboration to Unlock AI Value for Enterprise Transformation and Modernization Programs

07.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Combined capabilities of Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt, and Harness AI to help accelerate productivity, improve reliability, and scale AI adoption BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, and Harness, the AI Software Delivery PlatformTM company, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally.



This collaboration aligns the combined capabilities of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Infosys Cobalt, with the Harness Software Delivery Platform to drive improvements in productivity, software engineering, AI governance, and time-to-market at scale. Infosys Topaz Fabric is a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem. Engineering teams often spend a majority of their time on downstream activities, such as testing, deployment, security, governance, reliability, and cost optimization, relying on manual and fragmented processes that slow releases and increase operational risk. Infosys and Harness aim to address these challenges by standardizing and automating the end-to-end path from code to production by applying AI to everything after code across the software delivery lifecycle. The collaboration brings context-aware intelligence and automation into software delivery. Together, Infosys and Harness will offer integrated solutions designed to support large–scale modernization and transformation programs, with a focus on complex, high–scale, and regulated environments. Harness' delivery intelligence is grounded in real-world signals, helping enterprises apply AI in a safer, more governed, and auditable manner. When integrated with Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, these capabilities are designed to support consistent deployment across hybrid and multi–cloud environments. Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "As AI accelerates change, enterprises need delivery systems that are faster, more reliable, and governed by design. Our collaboration with Harness combines Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt offerings to help clients unlock AI value and translate their AI ambition into scalable, reliable execution – with trust and governance built in. Together, we are enabling a more disciplined path from innovation to production, embedding security, compliance, and resilience into how software is delivered across complex environments. This is an important step in helping enterprises adopt AI responsibly, accelerate outcomes, and sustain long–term advantage." Jyoti Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harness, said, "As AI accelerates code generation, the real challenge for enterprises is ensuring that innovation reaches production safely and efficiently. This creates what we call the AI Velocity Paradox: development speeds up, but downstream processes like testing, security, compliance, and deployment struggle to keep pace – introducing new risk and complexity. By bringing Harness's intelligent delivery platform together with Infosys' deep enterprise expertise, we're helping organizations deliver AI-driven software innovation with greater speed, predictability, and control." About Harness Harness is the AI Software Delivery PlatformTM company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code-removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures. About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace. Visit to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law. Logo:



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