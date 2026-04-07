Passport Row: Assam Police Book Pawan Khera On Multiple Charges Of Forgery, Defamation

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 7 (IANS) Assam Police have registered a case against Congress leader Pawan Khera that includes multiple charges of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy linked to remarks targeting the family of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials said on Tuesday.

The First Information Report (FIR), lodged on April 6 at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, was filed on the basis of a complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the Chief Minister's wife.

The complaint accuses Khera of making“false and fabricated” claims during two press conferences held on April 5, one in New Delhi and another in Guwahati.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including sections related to forgery of documents and electronic records, use of forged documents as genuine, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and acts that may disturb public tranquillity.

The complaint alleges that Khera, during his media briefings, presented visual materials and circulated content on social media suggesting that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma held citizenship or passports from several countries, including Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, and possessed a“Golden Card” issued by the United Arab Emirates.

It was also claimed that she had undisclosed foreign assets and links to a company based in Wyoming, United States.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has strongly denied all allegations, terming them“baseless and malicious.” She further alleged that the documents displayed during the press conferences were forged, with fabricated seals and QR codes designed to resemble official records.

The FIR also points to the wide circulation of these claims across digital platforms, which allegedly triggered public backlash, online harassment, and reputational damage to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and her family. It highlights concerns over the timing of the allegations, noting that they surfaced just days ahead of polling scheduled for April 9 in Assam, potentially impacting the electoral environment.

Police officials said the investigation has been assigned to senior officers, who will examine both digital and physical evidence as part of the probe.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the Assam Police had visited Khera's residence as part of the investigation into the matter, but alleged that the Congress leader was not found there.

“Assam Police went to Pawan Khera's residence, but he absconded,” Sarma claimed.

He also alleged that Khera may have fled to Hyderabad to evade questioning.“He has probably run away to Hyderabad,” Sarma added.