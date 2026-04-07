Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu Vows To Make Fire Dept A Role Model

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the Andhra Pradesh Fire and Disaster Management Department will be developed into a role model for other states in the country.

He flagged off newly inducted advanced fire tenders and equipment at parade grounds here.

As part of the department's modernisation initiative taken up at a cost of Rs 252.93 crore, the government has introduced new vehicles and equipment valued at Rs 33.25 crore.

In the first phase, the state government procured 25 advanced fire tenders at Rs 18 crore, 40 Quick Response Vehicles equipped with high-pressure pumps at Rs 10 crore, 50 inflatable rubber boats acquired at Rs 2.49 crore, and 30 Breathing Apparatus set compressors procured at Rs 2.08 crore.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the vehicles, the Chief Minister emphasised that saving lives must remain the top priority.

He stressed the need for the Fire Department to be equipped with modern tools and technology to meet emerging challenges in view of the development of Amaravati as the capital and the construction of high-rise buildings.

He directed officials to strengthen the department by effectively utilising both central schemes and state government funds, ensuring preparedness to tackle all types of emergencies.

Home Minister V. Anitha, local MLA Sravan Kumar, Fire Services Director General P. V. Ramana, Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Vishwajit and senior police officials participated.

Earlier, at a review meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to use the latest technology in alerting people in advance to prevent deaths due to lightning.

He said alerts should not be limited to mobile messages. Field-level staff must also be activated and network-based alerts should inform people within specific tower locations about potential lightning risks, he added.

Regarding road accidents, the Chief Minister opined that preventive measures should be taken up instead of only strict enforcement. He also stressed the need for educating the public.

He said awareness on helmet usage and traffic rules must be strengthened.