Maha Cabinet Clears Establishment Of New Electronics, IT & AI Dept

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, in a bid to achieve Viksit Maharashtra, approved the creation of a dedicated Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Department.

This decision will lead to the formation of a new Information Technology cadre (IT cadre), comprising permanent positions for the Ministry (Mantralaya), the Commissioner's office, and all districts.

As part of this restructuring, the existing IT desk under the General Administration Department will be separated to form this new independent department.

Additionally, the Directorate of Information Technology will be transformed into the Commissionerate of Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

A total of 77 posts will be created for this Commissionerate.

To manage IT-related operations within the Ministry, other administrative departments, and District Collector offices, a separate IT cadre of 427 posts will be established.

As many as 389 technical cadre positions will be filled through outsourcing for project management and the monitoring of operational projects.

"The Maharashtra e-Mission Team (MEMT) will be established to oversee this recruitment.

To ensure a steady supply of skilled manpower, an internship programme will also be launched for 200 engineering graduates.

The establishment of a separate department will help increase enhanced governance, technological integration, strategic policy making, digital infrastructure and cross sector impact.

"This will ensure expanding online government services and improving administrative efficiency through e-governance and utilising research, technology, and innovation in an integrated manner to address developmental needs and administrative challenges. This will help accelerate policy formulation and implementation for tech-based solutions, enable planned use of digital services, data-driven decision-making, cyber security, and emerging technologies," the state government statement said.

According to the government statement, the new department and IT cadre will coordinate traditional knowledge with modern technology to make administration more accessible, transparent, and citizen-centric in sectors like sustainable agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, and indigenous manufacturing.

The State Cabinet has also sanctioned an annual expenditure of nearly Rs 133.35 crore required for the creation of these positions within the department.