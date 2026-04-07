Rover Reveals How Americans Are Redefining Pet Parenthood Across Generations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research shows generational differences in pet parenting attitudes, as younger generations usher in a new standard of pet care

SEATTLE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today released its 2026 Generational Pet Parenthood report. The findings reveal that while a love of pets is universal, the definition of“pet parenthood” varies across generations.

The report, based on a Rover survey of 1,000 U.S. pet parents, highlights a cultural shift driven by economic pressure and lifestyle preferences. Rover's findings show that while nearly all (94%) pet parents agree that pets are essential for personal fulfillment, the role they play varies by age and stage of life.

“As the human–animal bond continues to evolve, we're seeing pet parents become more intentional and proactive in how they care for their pets,” says Phil Tedeschi, professor and researcher on the human–animal bond.“Younger generations, in particular, are integrating pets more deeply into their daily lives and decision-making, while all generations continue to prioritize companionship and wellbeing.”

Best Friend, or Child?

According to new Rover data, older generations, including baby boomers and Gen X, are more likely to see their pets as best friends, while Gen Z and millennials increasingly view them as children.



Half (50%) of Gen Z and millennials (48%) agree a pet can be a good trial before having a human child-compared to just 28% of boomers.

Younger generations are more likely to delay kids in favor of pets. Millennial pet parents are 17 times more likely than boomers and nearly 6 times more likely than Gen X to report delaying children and getting a pet instead. Economics are a leading factor for delaying kids for pets. According to Rover's report, Gen Z and younger millennials have the lowest median earnings of any generation, and are 52% more likely than those 65 and older to feel“consumed” by financial uncertainty.



Key Lifestyle Differences

The report reveals that younger generations have more deeply integrated pet lifestyles, while older pet parents are more likely to choose pets over romantic love.



Millennials are the most likely to bring their pet on errands (63%), the dog park (61%), and even to work (14%). They're twice as likely as boomers to bring a pet to a pet-friendly restaurant or bar (37% vs 18%), and more than twice as likely to take them grocery shopping (16% vs 7%).

Millennials are also more likely than any other age group to bring their pets on vacation, with 40% bringing them along“sometimes” and 35%“most of the time”.

In contrast, boomers are more than twice as likely as any other generation to“never” bring their pet when leaving home, with half (50%)“never” bringing them on vacation. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of pet parents of all ages are unlikely to date someone who doesn't want pets – a“non-starter” for 1 in 5. Boomers are the most likely to categorically rule out a romantic partner who doesn't want pets.

Finding Common Ground

Despite clashing attitudes on pet parenthood, Rover's report highlights a near universal agreement (96%) that pets meaningfully impact a person's wellbeing.



84% of pet parents agree that their dog's love is one of the most important contributors to their overall happiness.

7 in 10 pet parents say having a pet makes it easier to develop friendships and relationships.

41% of millennials believe pets play an important role in the mental and emotional health of their community, compared to just 18% of boomers. 62% of boomers said their pet plays an important role in improving their physical wellbeing, compared to 51% of Gen Z.

A Shared Rising Standard of Care

Almost all (86%) pet parents believe that pets are better cared for today than in past generations, while views differ on types of care and financial investment. Younger generations are driving a cultural shift toward preventative care, alternative therapies, and the modern pet care“village”.



71% of Gen Z and 69% of Gen Y visit the vet“a few times a year” or“anytime something seems off,” compared to 52% of boomers and 57% of Gen X.

Gen Z and millennials are most likely to consider alternative pet wellness therapies, like reiki, hydrotherapy or acupuncture.

Gen Z is the generation that's least comfortable leaving their pet alone for more than 8 hours, followed by millennials.

23% of Gen Z agrees that trainers are an essential part of their pet's care team-compared to just 6% of boomers. Nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z and millennial pet parents consider a walker or sitter essential to their pet's care team, compared to 1 in 20 boomers. Gen Z is most likely to consider spending $300 per month on their pet's care a reasonable amount, while boomers say $100 or less should suffice.



The generational differences revealed in Rover's report reinforce that the human-animal bond is evolving faster than ever. Rover is ready to support pet parents of every generation with access to the personalized, trusted care required to maintain their pet's wellbeing. Full findings from the report are available at rover/blog/pet-parenting-trends.

*Methodology: A Rover survey of 1,000 pet parents conducted in February 2026, via Pollfish.

**Generations: Rover's data uses Beresford Research's definitions of generations and their age ranges.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover's global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada) Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and now training. To learn more about Rover, please visit.

Press Contact:

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