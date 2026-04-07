Chere B. Estrin Announces New Releases: Empowering Legal Professionals With Career Advancements & Job Search Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chere B. Estrin Announces New Releases: Empowering Legal Professionals with Career Advancements and Job Search Strategies

Los Angeles, CA - Chere B. Estrin, renowned career expert in the legal industry, has released two transformative books aimed at equipping legal professionals with the strategies and tools necessary for career advancement and job success.

Power Plays for Legal Professionals: Strategies to Move Your Career Forward and The Paralegal Job Search Handbook: A Guide to Your First Paralegal Job are the latest works from Estrin, offering invaluable advice, proven techniques, and real-world insights for those navigating the legal profession. Whether you're looking to climb the hidden career ladder, secure your first job as a paralegal, or navigate the job search process, these books provide essential strategies for long-term success.

In Power Plays for Legal Professionals, Estrin explores the art of networking, securing high-value assignments, mastering performance reviews, and making strategic career moves. This comprehensive guide is designed for lawyers, paralegals, and legal professionals looking to take control of their careers, develop critical skills, and accelerate their professional growth. Estrin's own vast experience in the legal staffing world offers readers unique insights into the hidden strategies that can truly make a difference in advancing their careers.

Meanwhile, The Paralegal Job Search Handbook is a go-to resource for those starting or pivoting their careers in the legal field. Estrin walks readers through creating standout resumes, mastering interviews, and identifying the right specialty to pursue. The book also provides clear and actionable advice on overcoming age bias and leveraging networking to land key positions within law firms and legal departments.

"These books are a culmination of my years in legal staffing and my dedication to helping individuals achieve career success in the legal profession," said Chere B. Estrin.

"Whether you're aiming to advance in your current role or you're just entering the field, these strategies will help you navigate the competitive legal job market and secure a fulfilling career."

With expert guidance on everything from job application strategies to securing promotions, both books aim to empower professionals to shape their future and create lasting career momentum. Additionally, Estrin includes a practical workbook in The Paralegal Job Search Handbook, encouraging readers to take tangible steps toward their career goals and reflect on their progress.



About Chere B. Estrin

Chere B. Estrin is a leading expert in legal staffing, career development, and coaching for legal professionals. With over 30 years of experience, she has worked with top law firms, corporations, and legal professionals across the country. Estrin is the CEO of Estrin Legal Staffing and the host of the podcast Lawfully Employed: For Legal Rebels & Disruptors. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Law360, and CBS News for her insights into the legal industry and career development strategies.

Books Available for Purchase

.Power Plays for Legal Professionals: Strategies to Move Your Career Forward

.The Paralegal Job Search Handbook: A Guide to Your First Paralegal Job

.The Paralegal Job Search Workbook (companion workbook)

For bulk discounts or inquiries, please contact Estrin Legal Staffing at...